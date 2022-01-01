Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Westminster
/
Westminster
/
Tiramisu
Westminster restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
132 W Main St, Westminster
Avg 4.8
(894 reviews)
Tiramisu Cake
$5.00
More about Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
Vanessa's Corner Pub
2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.99
More about Vanessa's Corner Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster
Shrimp Salad
Cobb Salad
Tuna Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Shrimp Scampi
Clams
Macaroni Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
More near Westminster to explore
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(980 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston