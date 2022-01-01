Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Westminster

Go
Westminster restaurants
Toast

Westminster restaurants that serve tiramisu

Mediterraneo22 image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano

132 W Main St, Westminster

Avg 4.8 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu Cake$5.00
More about Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
Consumer pic

 

Vanessa's Corner Pub

2600 Liberty Rd Corner of Rt 27, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$8.99
More about Vanessa's Corner Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Westminster

Shrimp Salad

Cobb Salad

Tuna Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Shrimp Scampi

Clams

Macaroni Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Westminster to explore

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston