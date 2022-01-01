Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Westminster

Westminster restaurants that serve tuna wraps

RockSalt Grille image

 

RockSalt Grille

65 W. Main St, Westminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI TUNA WRAP$14.00
Teriyaki glazed seared rare tuna, island rice, lettuce on a sun-dried tomato wrap
More about RockSalt Grille
Blue Bistro & Catering image

 

Blue Bistro & Catering

330 140 Village Road, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Special #3 California Tuna Salad Wrap$12.00
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with sprouts and avocado on your choice of wrap
Tuna Salad Wrap$11.75
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato 1n your choice of wrap
More about Blue Bistro & Catering

