Tuna wraps in Westminster

RockSalt Grille
65 W. Main St, Westminster
|TERIYAKI TUNA WRAP
|$14.00
Teriyaki glazed seared rare tuna, island rice, lettuce on a sun-dried tomato wrap
Blue Bistro & Catering
330 140 Village Road, Westminster
|Special #3 California Tuna Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with sprouts and avocado on your choice of wrap
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$11.75
Our house-made Albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato 1n your choice of wrap