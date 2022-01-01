Westmont bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Westmont

Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar

15 W Quincy St, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pear And Gorgonzola$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sea Salt & Pepper
Rigatoni Alla Norcina$23.00
Rigatoni Pasta, Spicy Pork, Wild Mushrooms, House 5 Spice, Pecorino, Breadcrumbs
Blackberry$16.00
Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sea Salt
Eggstablished image

SANDWICHES

Eggstablished

128 N Cass Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns
Bagel Sandwich$8.50
Two Scambled Eggs, Two Bacon Strips with choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bagel, Hash Browns
Home Style Biscuits & Gravy$5.50
Two Sliced Biscuits Smothered in our House Sausage Gravy
Delfin Bar and Grill image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Delfin Bar and Grill

6010 S Cass Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas de Camaron (4)$8.99
Camarones/Shrimp$16.99
