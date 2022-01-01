Westmont bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Westmont
More about Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar
Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar
15 W Quincy St, Westmont
|Popular items
|Pear And Gorgonzola
|$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sea Salt & Pepper
|Rigatoni Alla Norcina
|$23.00
Rigatoni Pasta, Spicy Pork, Wild Mushrooms, House 5 Spice, Pecorino, Breadcrumbs
|Blackberry
|$16.00
Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sea Salt
More about Eggstablished
SANDWICHES
Eggstablished
128 N Cass Ave, Westmont
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns
|Bagel Sandwich
|$8.50
Two Scambled Eggs, Two Bacon Strips with choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bagel, Hash Browns
|Home Style Biscuits & Gravy
|$5.50
Two Sliced Biscuits Smothered in our House Sausage Gravy