Westmont sandwich spots you'll love

Standard Market image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

Standard Market

333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DELIGHTFUL THAI$12.00
FOUR FARMERS$13.00
GRILLED CHEESE$11.00
More about Standard Market
Eggstablished image

SANDWICHES

Eggstablished

128 N Cass Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns
Bagel Sandwich$8.50
Two Scambled Eggs, Two Bacon Strips with choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bagel, Hash Browns
Home Style Biscuits & Gravy$5.50
Two Sliced Biscuits Smothered in our House Sausage Gravy
More about Eggstablished
