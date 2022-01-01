Westmont sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Westmont
More about Standard Market
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS
Standard Market
333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont
|Popular items
|DELIGHTFUL THAI
|$12.00
|FOUR FARMERS
|$13.00
|GRILLED CHEESE
|$11.00
More about Eggstablished
SANDWICHES
Eggstablished
128 N Cass Ave, Westmont
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns
|Bagel Sandwich
|$8.50
Two Scambled Eggs, Two Bacon Strips with choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bagel, Hash Browns
|Home Style Biscuits & Gravy
|$5.50
Two Sliced Biscuits Smothered in our House Sausage Gravy
More about Standard Market
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS
Standard Market
333 East Ogden Ave, Westmont
|Popular items
|One Fried Cod Fish Taco
|$3.50
with pineapple, jalapeño, orange lime mojo slaw
|Veggie Taco
|$3.25
poblano peppers, corn, red onion, mushrooms, sour cream, queso fresco
|One Pork Belly Taco
|$3.50
braised pork belly, sweet chili sesame thai slaw, corn & wheat tortilla