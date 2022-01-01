Burritos in Westmont
Westmont restaurants that serve burritos
More about Eggstablished
SANDWICHES
Eggstablished
128 N Cass Ave, Westmont
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns
More about Standard Market
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS
Standard Market
333 East Ogden Ave, Westmont
|Shrimp Burrito
|$8.50
flour tortilla or bowl, choice of protein beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
|Carnitas Burrito
|$9.50
flour tortilla or bowl, choice of protein beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
|Blackened Fish Burrito
|$8.50
flour tortilla or bowl, choice of protein beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco