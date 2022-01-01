Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Westmont

Westmont restaurants
Westmont restaurants that serve burritos

SANDWICHES

Eggstablished

128 N Cass Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns
More about Eggstablished
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

Standard Market

333 East Ogden Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$8.50
flour tortilla or bowl, choice of protein beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
Carnitas Burrito$9.50
flour tortilla or bowl, choice of protein beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
Blackened Fish Burrito$8.50
flour tortilla or bowl, choice of protein beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco
More about Standard Market

