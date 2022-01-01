Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Westmont

Go
Westmont restaurants
Toast

Westmont restaurants that serve cobb salad

Standard Market image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

Standard Market

333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COBB SALAD$13.00
More about Standard Market
Neat Kitchen + Bar image

 

Neat Kitchen + Bar

246 N Cass Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Neat Cobb Salad$15.50
blackened chicken, avocado, corn, tomato, blue, bacon, charred red pepper, garlic ranch
More about Neat Kitchen + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Westmont

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Brisket

Cake

Pies

Prime Ribs

Hummus

Green Beans

Map

More near Westmont to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston