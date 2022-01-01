Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Westmont

Westmont restaurants
Toast

Westmont restaurants that serve french toast

Standard Market image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

Standard Market

333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CREME CUSTARD FRENCH TOAST$10.00
More about Standard Market
Eggstablished image

SANDWICHES

Eggstablished

128 N Cass Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Combo$8.00
Two Eggs any style, Two Bacon Strips + Slice of French Toast
Berries French Toast$8.00
Assorted Fresh Berries, Drizzed with Vanilla Cream & Strawberry Glaze, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Classic French Toast$6.00
Two Thick Slices dusted with Powdered Sugar
More about Eggstablished

