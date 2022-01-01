Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Westmont

Westmont restaurants
Westmont restaurants that serve prime ribs

Neat Kitchen + Bar image

 

Neat Kitchen + Bar

246 N Cass Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib Philly$16.00
shaved prime rib, grilled onion, American, spicy sambal
More about Neat Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering

132 S Cass Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (772 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED PRIME RIB DINNER$31.99
More about Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering

