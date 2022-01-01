Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Westmont
/
Westmont
/
Salmon
Westmont restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS
Standard Market
333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont
Avg 4
(316 reviews)
SD SALMON $
$8.00
HONEY GARLIC SALMON
$21.00
More about Standard Market
Neat Kitchen + Bar
246 N Cass Ave, Westmont
No reviews yet
Salmon
$22.00
bourbon glaze, potato hash, broccolini
More about Neat Kitchen + Bar
