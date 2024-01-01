Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Weston

Weston restaurants
Weston restaurants that serve cake

Heirloom Restaurant

31 Center Street, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE 8x8$32.00
8x8 pan of our homemade Cinnamon Coffee Cake
More about Heirloom Restaurant
Dumpling Daughter image

 

Dumpling Daughter

37 Center St, Weston

Avg 3.6 (389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice Cake with chicken$14.00
More about Dumpling Daughter

