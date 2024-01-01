Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Weston
/
Weston
/
Cake
Weston restaurants that serve cake
Heirloom Restaurant
31 Center Street, Weston
No reviews yet
CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE 8x8
$32.00
8x8 pan of our homemade Cinnamon Coffee Cake
More about Heirloom Restaurant
Dumpling Daughter
37 Center St, Weston
Avg 3.6
(389 reviews)
Sticky Rice Cake with chicken
$14.00
More about Dumpling Daughter
Browse other tasty dishes in Weston
French Fries
Honey Chicken
Tomato Soup
Pancakes
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Salmon
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Weston to explore
Waltham
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
Lincoln
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(766 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston