Chicken salad in Weston

Weston restaurants
Weston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Dumpling Daughter

37 Center St, Weston

Avg 3.6 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Farm Raised Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Dumpling Daughter
Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post

403 Boston Post, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken salad$13.00
Housemate chicken salad on your choice of bread
More about Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post

