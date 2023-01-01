Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Weston
/
Weston
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Weston restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Heirloom Restaurant
31 Center Street, Weston
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Wrap
$16.00
More about Heirloom Restaurant
Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post
403 Boston Post, Weston
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$15.00
House-made chicken salad, topped with lettuce & tomato on a soft roll
More about Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post
