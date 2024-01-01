Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Weston

Weston restaurants
Weston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Heirloom Restaurant

31 Center Street, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, ham and honey mustard on a brioche bun
More about Heirloom Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post

403 Boston Post, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken thigh, maple habenero sauce, topped with apple coleslaw on a potato bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.00
Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with house made marinara and imported provolone cheese on a soft roll.
Truffle Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, Truffle Aioli on Potato Roll
More about Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post

