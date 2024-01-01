Chicken sandwiches in Weston
Weston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Heirloom Restaurant
Heirloom Restaurant
31 Center Street, Weston
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, ham and honey mustard on a brioche bun
More about Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post
Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post
403 Boston Post, Weston
|Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried Chicken thigh, maple habenero sauce, topped with apple coleslaw on a potato bun
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with house made marinara and imported provolone cheese on a soft roll.
|Truffle Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, Truffle Aioli on Potato Roll