Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Weston

Go
Weston restaurants
Toast

Weston restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Banner pic

 

Heirloom Restaurant

31 Center Street, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
More about Heirloom Restaurant
Item pic

 

Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post

403 Boston Post, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Weston Provisions - 403 Boston Post

Browse other tasty dishes in Weston

French Fries

Honey Chicken

Croissants

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chili

Pancakes

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Weston to explore

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

Lincoln

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston