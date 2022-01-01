Westover Beer Garden

Go
Westover Market Beer Garden & Haus strives to provide you with the Best Service, Best Local, Organic, Hormone-Free meats, Best Organic Produce, Top Quality Grocery Products to include Gluten-Free & Natural & Organic Items and the Best Beer Selection in Nova.
We are Proud to be you Neighborhood Market, Beer Garden & Haus

5863 Washington BLVD • $$

Avg 4 (47 reviews)

Front Porch Burger$18.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Onion Straws, BBQ, Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato
Steak & Cheese$16.00
Thin Sliced Steak, Topped w/ Grilled Onions, Provolone, Lettuce & Tomato on a Sub Roll w/ French Fries
Side Of Ranch
Basket of Fries$8.00
Golden, Sweet Potato or Tater Tots
Backyard Burger$17.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & 1000 Island Dressing
Nachos$15.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
Classic Burger$16.00
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions
Kids Fish N Chips$8.00
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Mixed Cheese, with Sides of Sour Cream and Guacamole
Divey
Live Music
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5863 Washington BLVD

Arlington VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
