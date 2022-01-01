Westport restaurants you'll love

Westport restaurants
Toast
  Westport

Westport's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Latin American
Must-try Westport restaurants

parker. Pizza image

PIZZA

parker. Pizza

539 Riverside Ave, Westport

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN CUTLET$10.00
VEGGIE$18.00
LARGE CEASAR$10.00
Arezzo Ristorante and bar image

 

Arezzo Ristorante and bar

5 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Vodka$18.00
Burrata Caprese$21.95
Chicken Fingers with Fries$22.00
The Whelk image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Whelk

575 Riverside Avenue, Westport

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Oysters$14.00
smoked mayo
Blackened Shrimp$18.00
pickled onions
Burrata$17.00
pesto, almonds, sherry, toast
Terrain Cafe in Westport image

 

Terrain Cafe in Westport

561 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$16.00
sourdough, cheddar, camembert, fig mostarda, honey crisp apple
Cauliflower Sandwich$13.00
arugula, parmesan, caper-parsley aioli, brioche
Burrata & Field Green Salad$16.00
roasted beets, fennel, clementines, pistachios, caramelized honey vinaigrette
Border Grill image

 

Border Grill

1550 Post Road E, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Enchilada Plate$13.50
Tree Monterey Jack Cheese Enchiladas Covered with Grilled Chicken Served with Cheese, Rice and Beans. Spicy or Mild
Steak Burrito$12.99
Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Roasted Peppers, Cheese and Corn with Caesar Dressing
Tengda of Westport image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tengda of Westport

1330 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$6.00
steamed served with kosher salt
Gyoza$8.00
pan fried pork gyoza served with dumpling sauce(8pc)
Homemade Pork Dumpling$12.00
home-made pan fried dumpling, shiitake mushroom & balsamic vinaigrette sauce
Sherwood Diner Connecticut image

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pancakes$8.50
Choice of pancake type! Three pancakes per order.
The203BEC$7.25
Our signature bacon, egg & cheese topped with crispy home fries and green goddess dressing. Featured in partnership with The Two Oh Three.
Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.75
Two eggs, American cheese, bacon.
Mystic Market image

SANDWICHES

Mystic Market

60 Charles St, Westport

Avg 4.6 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Buffalo$10.95
Crispy Chicken Breast,
Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar,
Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Italian Chicken$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, roasted tomato and fresh mozzarella on a french roll
Green Monster$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

MATCH BURGER LOBSTER

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOT LOBSTER ROLL$26.00
4.25oz of Just Shucked Lobster on a round hollowed brioche with butter & house fried chips
HERB FRIES$4.00
box of fries first fried with garlic and herbs
ONION RINGS$5.00
thin and crispy NOT GLUTEN FREE
Amis Trattoria Westport image

 

Amis Trattoria Westport

1 Church Lane, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
pecorino, fresh basil
Seared Salmon$24.00
herbed fregola, Swiss chard, eggplant caponata
Bucatini$17.00
almond pesto, poblano pepper, pecorino
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill image

 

Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Drip Coffee$3.25
12oz/20oz Irving Farm 71 House Blend
Yogurt and Granola$12.00
Migliorelli Farm apples, Norwalk honey
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$16.00
maple smoked gouda, CT apple compote, sourdough
The Porch at Christie's image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Mozz Panini$12.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh basil
Turkey Club Wrap$15.00
fresh turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, avocado
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli
Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn, tomato, avocado & hard boiled egg with our sherry-vanilla vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts Salad$13.95
shaved brussels sprouts tossed with toasted pumpkin seeds, granny smith apples & dried cranberries in a whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette with parmesan cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Vermont sharp cheddar cheese, red leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle may on toasted brioche
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack image

 

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

540 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pasta alla Vodka$19.00
touch of cream
Wood-Fired Chicken Wings$14.00
hot or fig-barbequed, celery, gorgonzola dip
Vegetable Bowl$20.00
organic baby spinach and baby lettuces, roasted organic baby beets, Brussels sprouts and butternut squash, toasted chick peas, warm farro, 24-month aged cheddar, apple cider Dijon vinaigrette
Tarry Lodge image

 

Tarry Lodge

30 Charles Street, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Pizza Package$80.00
Choose any 2 of our salads and any 4 of our pizzas.
Insalate - Tarry Greens$13.00
Spring Mix with White Bean Vinaigrette
Pizza - Margherita$16.00
Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil
Aux Delices image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
Shearwater Coffee Bar image

 

Shearwater Coffee Bar

833 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drip Coffee - 20oz$5.00
Freshly brewed coffee on tap
avocado toast$6.00
Fresh Avocado mash on local artisan bread topped with parsley, crushed red pepper, and olive oil
Cappuccino$3.75
6 oz - Double shot of espresso with textured steamed milk
Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen image

 

Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen

159 Main Street, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar$5.99
Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach

60 COMPO BEACH RD, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ignazio's The Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Ignazio's The Pizza

833 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House

260 Compo Road South, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool

260 Compo Rd S, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parker Mansion image

 

Parker Mansion

541 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LITTLE CEASAR$8.00
TRUFFLE MAC N CHZ$14.00
THE PARKER$15.00
Restaurant banner

 

Gabriele's of Westport LLC

27 Powers Court, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

PIZZA • TAPAS

Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar

33 Jesup Rd, Westport

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham and Fontina Croquettes$11.00
Calamares A La Plancha$17.00
Paella$56.00
