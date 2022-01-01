Westport restaurants you'll love
Westport's top cuisines
Must-try Westport restaurants
PIZZA
parker. Pizza
539 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CUTLET
|$10.00
|VEGGIE
|$18.00
|LARGE CEASAR
|$10.00
Arezzo Ristorante and bar
5 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Popular items
|Penne Vodka
|$18.00
|Burrata Caprese
|$21.95
|Chicken Fingers with Fries
|$22.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Whelk
575 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Popular items
|Roasted Oysters
|$14.00
smoked mayo
|Blackened Shrimp
|$18.00
pickled onions
|Burrata
|$17.00
pesto, almonds, sherry, toast
Terrain Cafe in Westport
561 Post Road East, Westport
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
sourdough, cheddar, camembert, fig mostarda, honey crisp apple
|Cauliflower Sandwich
|$13.00
arugula, parmesan, caper-parsley aioli, brioche
|Burrata & Field Green Salad
|$16.00
roasted beets, fennel, clementines, pistachios, caramelized honey vinaigrette
Border Grill
1550 Post Road E, Westport
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Tree Monterey Jack Cheese Enchiladas Covered with Grilled Chicken Served with Cheese, Rice and Beans. Spicy or Mild
|Steak Burrito
|$12.99
Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Roasted Peppers, Cheese and Corn with Caesar Dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tengda of Westport
1330 Post Rd E, Westport
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$6.00
steamed served with kosher salt
|Gyoza
|$8.00
pan fried pork gyoza served with dumpling sauce(8pc)
|Homemade Pork Dumpling
|$12.00
home-made pan fried dumpling, shiitake mushroom & balsamic vinaigrette sauce
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
|Popular items
|Pancakes
|$8.50
Choice of pancake type! Three pancakes per order.
|The203BEC
|$7.25
Our signature bacon, egg & cheese topped with crispy home fries and green goddess dressing. Featured in partnership with The Two Oh Three.
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$6.75
Two eggs, American cheese, bacon.
SANDWICHES
Mystic Market
60 Charles St, Westport
|Popular items
|Big Buffalo
|$10.95
Crispy Chicken Breast,
Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar,
Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing on a Freshly Baked French Roll
|Italian Chicken
|$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, roasted tomato and fresh mozzarella on a french roll
|Green Monster
|$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Popular items
|HOT LOBSTER ROLL
|$26.00
4.25oz of Just Shucked Lobster on a round hollowed brioche with butter & house fried chips
|HERB FRIES
|$4.00
box of fries first fried with garlic and herbs
|ONION RINGS
|$5.00
thin and crispy NOT GLUTEN FREE
Amis Trattoria Westport
1 Church Lane, Westport
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
pecorino, fresh basil
|Seared Salmon
|$24.00
herbed fregola, Swiss chard, eggplant caponata
|Bucatini
|$17.00
almond pesto, poblano pepper, pecorino
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Popular items
|Iced Drip Coffee
|$3.25
12oz/20oz Irving Farm 71 House Blend
|Yogurt and Granola
|$12.00
Migliorelli Farm apples, Norwalk honey
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$16.00
maple smoked gouda, CT apple compote, sourdough
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Popular items
|Tomato Mozz Panini
|$12.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh basil
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$15.00
fresh turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, avocado
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn, tomato, avocado & hard boiled egg with our sherry-vanilla vinaigrette
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$13.95
shaved brussels sprouts tossed with toasted pumpkin seeds, granny smith apples & dried cranberries in a whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette with parmesan cheese
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Vermont sharp cheddar cheese, red leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle may on toasted brioche
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
540 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Popular items
|Pasta alla Vodka
|$19.00
touch of cream
|Wood-Fired Chicken Wings
|$14.00
hot or fig-barbequed, celery, gorgonzola dip
|Vegetable Bowl
|$20.00
organic baby spinach and baby lettuces, roasted organic baby beets, Brussels sprouts and butternut squash, toasted chick peas, warm farro, 24-month aged cheddar, apple cider Dijon vinaigrette
Tarry Lodge
30 Charles Street, Westport
|Popular items
|Family Pizza Package
|$80.00
Choose any 2 of our salads and any 4 of our pizzas.
|Insalate - Tarry Greens
|$13.00
Spring Mix with White Bean Vinaigrette
|Pizza - Margherita
|$16.00
Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
|Popular items
|#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
|#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado
|$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
|#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad
|$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
Shearwater Coffee Bar
833 Post Road East, Westport
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee - 20oz
|$5.00
Freshly brewed coffee on tap
|avocado toast
|$6.00
Fresh Avocado mash on local artisan bread topped with parsley, crushed red pepper, and olive oil
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
6 oz - Double shot of espresso with textured steamed milk
Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen
159 Main Street, Westport
|Popular items
|Cheddar
|$5.99
Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach
60 COMPO BEACH RD, Westport
Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
260 Compo Road South, Westport
Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool
260 Compo Rd S, Westport
Parker Mansion
541 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Popular items
|LITTLE CEASAR
|$8.00
|TRUFFLE MAC N CHZ
|$14.00
|THE PARKER
|$15.00
PIZZA • TAPAS
Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar
33 Jesup Rd, Westport
|Popular items
|Ham and Fontina Croquettes
|$11.00
|Calamares A La Plancha
|$17.00
|Paella
|$56.00