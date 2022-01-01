Westport American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Westport
Terrain Cafe in Westport
561 Post Road East, Westport
|Popular items
|Sprouts Cheeseburger
|$7.00
french fries
|Baby Kale Caesar
|$12.00
shaved brussels sprouts, brioche croutons, pine nuts, preserved lemon yogurt dressing
|Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
sourdough, cheddar, camembert, fig mostarda, honey crisp apple
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Popular items
|THE SALAD
|$9.00
local greens, simple vinaigrette, veggies
|SALT & PEPPER BURGER
|$14.00
beef & bun
|HOT LOBSTER ROLL
|$26.00
4.25oz of Just Shucked Lobster on a round hollowed brioche with butter & house fried chips
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Popular items
|Tomato Mozz Panini
|$12.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh basil
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$15.00
fresh turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, avocado
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
crispy chicken tenders
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$13.95
shaved brussels sprouts tossed with toasted pumpkin seeds, granny smith apples & dried cranberries in a whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette with parmesan cheese
|Chicken Wings
|$13.95
tossed with Frank's classic Red Hot served with creamy blue cheese & celery sticks
Rye Ridge Westport Delicatessen
159 Main Street, Westport
|Popular items
|Cheddar
|$5.99