Westport bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Westport

Arezzo Ristorante and bar image

 

Arezzo Ristorante and bar

5 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaguetti Carbonara$22.00
Fettucini Alfredo$18.00
Chicken Milanese$20.95
More about Arezzo Ristorante and bar
The Whelk image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Whelk

575 Riverside Avenue, Westport

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Oysters$14.00
smoked mayo
Blackened Shrimp$18.00
pickled onions
Burrata$17.00
pesto, almonds, sherry, toast
More about The Whelk
Amis Trattoria Westport image

 

Amis Trattoria Westport

1 Church Lane, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Salmon$24.00
herbed fregola, Swiss chard, eggplant caponata
Bucatini$17.00
almond pesto, poblano pepper, pecorino
Little Gem Caesar$12.00
lemon gremolata, oil cured tomato, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
More about Amis Trattoria Westport
Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers$8.95
crispy chicken tenders
Brussels Sprouts Salad$13.95
shaved brussels sprouts tossed with toasted pumpkin seeds, granny smith apples & dried cranberries in a whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette with parmesan cheese
Chicken Wings$13.95
tossed with Frank's classic Red Hot served with creamy blue cheese & celery sticks
More about Little Barn
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack image

 

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

540 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CT Lobster Roll$24.95
warm lobster, butter-toasted brioche roll, bibb lettuce, drawn butter, slaw
Wood-Grilled Salmon$30.00
smokey bourbon-cider glaze, whipped parsnips, shaved brussels sprouts
Pasta alla Vodka$19.00
touch of cream
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Parker Mansion image

 

Parker Mansion

541 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LITTLE CEASAR$8.00
parker. VODKA CREAM$23.00
BONELESS WINGS 10 PC$9.00
More about Parker Mansion

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westport

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Chicken Parmesan

Tacos

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston