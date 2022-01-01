Westport bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Westport
More about Arezzo Ristorante and bar
Arezzo Ristorante and bar
5 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Popular items
|Spaguetti Carbonara
|$22.00
|Fettucini Alfredo
|$18.00
|Chicken Milanese
|$20.95
More about The Whelk
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Whelk
575 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Popular items
|Roasted Oysters
|$14.00
smoked mayo
|Blackened Shrimp
|$18.00
pickled onions
|Burrata
|$17.00
pesto, almonds, sherry, toast
More about Amis Trattoria Westport
Amis Trattoria Westport
1 Church Lane, Westport
|Popular items
|Seared Salmon
|$24.00
herbed fregola, Swiss chard, eggplant caponata
|Bucatini
|$17.00
almond pesto, poblano pepper, pecorino
|Little Gem Caesar
|$12.00
lemon gremolata, oil cured tomato, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
More about Little Barn
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
crispy chicken tenders
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$13.95
shaved brussels sprouts tossed with toasted pumpkin seeds, granny smith apples & dried cranberries in a whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette with parmesan cheese
|Chicken Wings
|$13.95
tossed with Frank's classic Red Hot served with creamy blue cheese & celery sticks
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
540 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Popular items
|CT Lobster Roll
|$24.95
warm lobster, butter-toasted brioche roll, bibb lettuce, drawn butter, slaw
|Wood-Grilled Salmon
|$30.00
smokey bourbon-cider glaze, whipped parsnips, shaved brussels sprouts
|Pasta alla Vodka
|$19.00
touch of cream