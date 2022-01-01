Westport breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Westport
Terrain Cafe in Westport
561 Post Road East, Westport
|Sprouts Cheeseburger
|$7.00
french fries
|Baby Kale Caesar
|$12.00
shaved brussels sprouts, brioche croutons, pine nuts, preserved lemon yogurt dressing
|Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
sourdough, cheddar, camembert, fig mostarda, honey crisp apple
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
|Pancakes
|$8.50
Choice of pancake type! Three pancakes per order.
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$6.75
Two eggs, American cheese, bacon.
|The203BEC
|$7.25
Our signature bacon, egg & cheese topped with crispy home fries and green goddess dressing. Featured in partnership with The Two Oh Three.
SANDWICHES
Mystic Market
60 Charles St, Westport
|Big Buffalo
|$10.95
Crispy Chicken Breast,
Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar,
Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing on a Freshly Baked French Roll
|Italian Chicken
|$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, roasted tomato and fresh mozzarella on a french roll
|Green Monster
|$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach
60 COMPO BEACH RD, Westport
Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
260 Compo Road South, Westport