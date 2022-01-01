Westport breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Westport

Terrain Cafe in Westport image

 

Terrain Cafe in Westport

561 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sprouts Cheeseburger$7.00
french fries
Baby Kale Caesar$12.00
shaved brussels sprouts, brioche croutons, pine nuts, preserved lemon yogurt dressing
Grilled Cheese$16.00
sourdough, cheddar, camembert, fig mostarda, honey crisp apple
More about Terrain Cafe in Westport
Sherwood Diner Connecticut image

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pancakes$8.50
Choice of pancake type! Three pancakes per order.
Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.75
Two eggs, American cheese, bacon.
The203BEC$7.25
Our signature bacon, egg & cheese topped with crispy home fries and green goddess dressing. Featured in partnership with The Two Oh Three.
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
Mystic Market image

SANDWICHES

Mystic Market

60 Charles St, Westport

Avg 4.6 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Buffalo$10.95
Crispy Chicken Breast,
Spicy Buffalo Wing Sauce, Cheddar,
Shaved Celery & Blue Cheese Dressing on a Freshly Baked French Roll
Italian Chicken$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, roasted tomato and fresh mozzarella on a french roll
Green Monster$10.95
All-natural roasted turkey, green goddess dressing, cucumbers, baby spinach, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on sourdough bread
More about Mystic Market
Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach

60 COMPO BEACH RD, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ Compo Beach
Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House

260 Compo Road South, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool

260 Compo Rd S, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ Longshore Pool

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westport

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Chicken Parmesan

Tacos

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston