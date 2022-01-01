Westport burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Westport
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
|Popular items
|Pancakes
|$8.50
Choice of pancake type! Three pancakes per order.
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$6.75
Two eggs, American cheese, bacon.
|The203BEC
|$7.25
Our signature bacon, egg & cheese topped with crispy home fries and green goddess dressing. Featured in partnership with The Two Oh Three.
More about MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Popular items
|THE SALAD
|$9.00
local greens, simple vinaigrette, veggies
|SALT & PEPPER BURGER
|$14.00
beef & bun
|HOT LOBSTER ROLL
|$26.00
4.25oz of Just Shucked Lobster on a round hollowed brioche with butter & house fried chips
More about Little Barn
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
crispy chicken tenders
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$13.95
shaved brussels sprouts tossed with toasted pumpkin seeds, granny smith apples & dried cranberries in a whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette with parmesan cheese
|Chicken Wings
|$13.95
tossed with Frank's classic Red Hot served with creamy blue cheese & celery sticks