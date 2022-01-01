Westport burger restaurants you'll love

Sherwood Diner Connecticut image

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pancakes$8.50
Choice of pancake type! Three pancakes per order.
Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.75
Two eggs, American cheese, bacon.
The203BEC$7.25
Our signature bacon, egg & cheese topped with crispy home fries and green goddess dressing. Featured in partnership with The Two Oh Three.
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

MATCH BURGER LOBSTER

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE SALAD$9.00
local greens, simple vinaigrette, veggies
SALT & PEPPER BURGER$14.00
beef & bun
HOT LOBSTER ROLL$26.00
4.25oz of Just Shucked Lobster on a round hollowed brioche with butter & house fried chips
More about MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers$8.95
crispy chicken tenders
Brussels Sprouts Salad$13.95
shaved brussels sprouts tossed with toasted pumpkin seeds, granny smith apples & dried cranberries in a whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette with parmesan cheese
Chicken Wings$13.95
tossed with Frank's classic Red Hot served with creamy blue cheese & celery sticks
More about Little Barn

