Westport cafés you'll love

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Westport

Terrain Cafe in Westport image

 

Terrain Cafe in Westport

561 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sprouts Cheeseburger$7.00
french fries
Baby Kale Caesar$12.00
shaved brussels sprouts, brioche croutons, pine nuts, preserved lemon yogurt dressing
Grilled Cheese$16.00
sourdough, cheddar, camembert, fig mostarda, honey crisp apple
More about Terrain Cafe in Westport
The Porch at Christie's image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Mozz Panini$12.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh basil
Turkey Club Wrap$15.00
fresh turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, avocado
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli
More about The Porch at Christie's
Aux Delices image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
More about Aux Delices
Shearwater Coffee Bar image

 

Shearwater Coffee Bar

833 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cappuccino$3.75
6 oz - Double shot of espresso with textured steamed milk
avocado toast$6.00
Fresh Avocado mash on local artisan bread topped with parsley, crushed red pepper, and olive oil
Drip Coffee - 20oz$5.00
Freshly brewed coffee on tap
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westport

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Chicken Parmesan

Tacos

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston