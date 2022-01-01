Westport cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Westport
More about Terrain Cafe in Westport
Terrain Cafe in Westport
561 Post Road East, Westport
|Popular items
|Sprouts Cheeseburger
|$7.00
french fries
|Baby Kale Caesar
|$12.00
shaved brussels sprouts, brioche croutons, pine nuts, preserved lemon yogurt dressing
|Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
sourdough, cheddar, camembert, fig mostarda, honey crisp apple
More about The Porch at Christie's
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Popular items
|Tomato Mozz Panini
|$12.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh basil
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$15.00
fresh turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, avocado
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli
More about Aux Delices
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
|Popular items
|#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
|#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado
|$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
|#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad
|$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar
Shearwater Coffee Bar
833 Post Road East, Westport
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
6 oz - Double shot of espresso with textured steamed milk
|avocado toast
|$6.00
Fresh Avocado mash on local artisan bread topped with parsley, crushed red pepper, and olive oil
|Drip Coffee - 20oz
|$5.00
Freshly brewed coffee on tap