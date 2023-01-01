Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve arugula salad

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack image

 

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

540 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Organic Baby Arugula Salad$9.00
chevre, toasted pecans, grape tomatoes, fresh pear, balsamic vinaigrette
Large Organic Baby Arugula Salad$14.00
chevre, toasted pecans, grape tomatoes, fresh pear, balsamic vinaigrette
Large Organic Baby Arugula Salad$15.00
chevre, toasted pecans, grape tomatoes, fresh pear, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

561 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arugula & Stone Fruit Salad$16.00
prosciutto, mascarpone, micro basil, apricot vinaigrette,
croutons, pistachios
More about Terrain Cafe

