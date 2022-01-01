Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe in Westport

561 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$12.00
spring peas, asparagus, pea tendrils, mint, citrus vinaigrette
More about Terrain Cafe in Westport
Item pic

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$9.00
Topped with feta cheese & cherry tomatoes.
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
The Porch at Christie's image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado Toast with Lox$18.00
Avocado Toast with Egg$11.00
More about The Porch at Christie's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.99
hard boiled egg, radish, avocado, sea salt, olive oil, toasted light multigrain bread.
More about Aux Delices
Shearwater Coffee Bar image

 

Shearwater Coffee Bar

833 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
avocado toast$6.00
Fresh Avocado mash on local artisan bread topped with parsley, crushed red pepper, and olive oil
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Pretzels

Ham Sandwiches

Scallops

Mac And Cheese

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chili

Caesar Salad

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1625 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston