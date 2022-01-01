Avocado toast in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve avocado toast
Terrain Cafe in Westport
561 Post Road East, Westport
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
spring peas, asparagus, pea tendrils, mint, citrus vinaigrette
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Topped with feta cheese & cherry tomatoes.
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
|Avocado Toast with Lox
|$18.00
|Avocado Toast with Egg
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
|Avocado Toast
|$8.99
hard boiled egg, radish, avocado, sea salt, olive oil, toasted light multigrain bread.