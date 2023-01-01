Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ball soup in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Ball Soup
Westport restaurants that serve ball soup
Saugatuck Provisions
580 Riverside Avenue, Westport
No reviews yet
MATZAH BALL SOUP (QUART SOUP-VEG-CHICKEN - 4 BALLS)
$18.00
GRANDMAS RECIPE
More about Saugatuck Provisions
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
No reviews yet
Matzo Ball Soup
$11.00
Matzo Ball Soup
$11.00
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
