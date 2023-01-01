Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve ball soup

Item pic

 

Saugatuck Provisions

580 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MATZAH BALL SOUP (QUART SOUP-VEG-CHICKEN - 4 BALLS)$18.00
GRANDMAS RECIPE
More about Saugatuck Provisions
Sherwood Diner Connecticut image

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball Soup$11.00
Matzo Ball Soup$11.00
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

French Toast

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Beef Broccoli

Fish And Chips

Cobb Salad

French Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2016 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (805 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston