Barbacoas in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Barbacoas
Westport restaurants that serve barbacoas
Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
No reviews yet
Barbacoa Sandwich
$19.00
braised brisket, pickled fresno peppers, cheddar, chili spiced broth
More about Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
Don Memo
90 Post Road E, Westport
No reviews yet
Barbacoa Tetela
$20.00
lamb, Oaxaca cheese, pippian rojo
More about Don Memo
