Barbacoas in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

 

Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Sandwich$19.00
braised brisket, pickled fresno peppers, cheddar, chili spiced broth
More about Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
Item pic

 

Don Memo

90 Post Road E, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Tetela$20.00
lamb, Oaxaca cheese, pippian rojo
More about Don Memo

