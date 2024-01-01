Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve beef stew

Lomito

2 Franklin Street, Saugatuck

Patita con Maní (Beef Shank Stew)$15.99
Tender beef shanks simmered in Peruvian seasonings and creamy peanut sauce, served with white rice.
Yuki Kitchen - Westport

903 Post Road East, Westport

Spicy Beef & Veggie Stew (Yukgaejang)$16.00
It's fiery red, bold and spicy, with healthy hunks of pulled beef, an egg and plenty of tender vegetables. Warming in cold winter days and cooling in hot summer days!
Contains: egg, mushroom
