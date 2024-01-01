Beef stew in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Lomito
Lomito
2 Franklin Street, Saugatuck
|Patita con Maní (Beef Shank Stew)
|$15.99
Tender beef shanks simmered in Peruvian seasonings and creamy peanut sauce, served with white rice.
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
903 Post Road East, Westport
|Spicy Beef & Veggie Stew (Yukgaejang)
|$16.00
It's fiery red, bold and spicy, with healthy hunks of pulled beef, an egg and plenty of tender vegetables. Warming in cold winter days and cooling in hot summer days!
Contains: egg, mushroom