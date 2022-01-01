Burritos in Westport

Westport restaurants that serve burritos

Border Grill image

 

Border Grill

1550 Post Road E, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Burrito$10.99
Ground Beef, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Salsa and Guacamole. Spicy or Mild.
Steak Burrito$12.99
Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
Chicken Burrito$11.99
Grilled Chicken, onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
More about Border Grill
The Burrito image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Burrito$8.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, cojita cheese, black bean salsa, smoky crema
More about The Porch at Christie's
Custom Made Breakfast Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Custom Made Breakfast Burrito$5.29
More about Aux Delices

