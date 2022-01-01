Burritos in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve burritos
Border Grill
1550 Post Road E, Westport
|Traditional Burrito
|$10.99
Ground Beef, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Salsa and Guacamole. Spicy or Mild.
|Steak Burrito
|$12.99
Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken, onions, Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Guacamole
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|The Burrito
|$8.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, cojita cheese, black bean salsa, smoky crema