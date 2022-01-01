Caesar salad in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Border Grill
Border Grill
1550 Post Road E, Westport
|Border Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.75
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Corn and Peppers Tossed in a Caesar Dressing
More about Tengda of Westport
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tengda of Westport
1330 Post Rd E, Westport
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Wonton chips , parmesan , miso Dijon Caesar dressing on side.$7 Add Chicken $11 Add Shrimp $13
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with croutons, topped with reggiano cheese.
More about MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|CAESAR SALAD
|$10.00
romaine, crouton, thick-cheesy dressing
More about Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Lancaster Farm Caesar Salad
|$14.00
herbed crouton, Sarvecchio cheese
More about Little Barn
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$14.95
whole romaine leaves, garlic & herb croutons and parmesan cheese with classic dressing
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
540 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Large Caesar Salad
|$14.00
romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, Grana Padano
|Small Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, Grana Padano
|Large Caesar Salad
|$15.00
romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, Grana Padano
More about Aux Delices
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
|PS - Caesar Salad
|$10.99
romaine, croutons, garlic, olive oil, eggs, Parmesan cheese & balsamic Vinaigrette.
|PS - Mexican Caesar Salad
|$12.99
romaine lettuce, black beans, corn,avocado, red pepper, queso fresco,spicy green avocado dressing(jalapeno, tomatillo, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper)