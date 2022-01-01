Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Border Grill

1550 Post Road E, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Border Chicken Caesar Salad$12.75
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Corn and Peppers Tossed in a Caesar Dressing
More about Border Grill
Tengda of Westport image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tengda of Westport

1330 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.00
Wonton chips , parmesan , miso Dijon Caesar dressing on side.$7 Add Chicken $11 Add Shrimp $13
More about Tengda of Westport
Item pic

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with croutons, topped with reggiano cheese.
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
CAESAR SALAD image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

MATCH BURGER LOBSTER

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$10.00
romaine, crouton, thick-cheesy dressing
More about MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
Item pic

 

Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lancaster Farm Caesar Salad$14.00
herbed crouton, Sarvecchio cheese
More about Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Caesar Salad$14.95
whole romaine leaves, garlic & herb croutons and parmesan cheese with classic dressing
More about Little Barn
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack image

 

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

540 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, Grana Padano
Small Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, Grana Padano
Large Caesar Salad$15.00
romaine, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, Grana Padano
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
PS - Caesar Salad$10.99
romaine, croutons, garlic, olive oil, eggs, Parmesan cheese & balsamic Vinaigrette.
PS - Mexican Caesar Salad$12.99
romaine lettuce, black beans, corn,avocado, red pepper, queso fresco,spicy green avocado dressing(jalapeno, tomatillo, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt and pepper)
More about Aux Delices

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Steak Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Pudding

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1625 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston