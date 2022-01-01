Cake in Westport
More about Terrain Cafe in Westport
Terrain Cafe in Westport
561 Post Road East, Westport
|Lemon Balm Pound Cake
|$7.00
olive oil lemon curd, blueberry sauce
More about MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|SLICE OF CAKE
|$10.00
12 layer chocolate cake
More about Amis Trattoria Westport
Amis Trattoria Westport
1 Church Lane, Westport
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
ricotta frosting, chili honey, amaretto raisins, almonds
More about Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Strawberry Hazelnut Cake
|$5.00
|Spelt Coffee Cake (lg)
|$14.00
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
540 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Bill's Crab Cake
|$21.00
Maryland style, jumbo lump blue crabmeat, remoulade sauce
|Crab Cake Entree
|$42.00
Two Maryland style jumbo lump crab cakes with blue crab meat, sea salt fries
|Flourless Chocolate Cake GF
|$8.00
ganache, vanilla gelato, freshly whipped cream