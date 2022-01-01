Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Westport

Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve cake

Terrain Cafe in Westport image

 

Terrain Cafe in Westport

561 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Balm Pound Cake$7.00
olive oil lemon curd, blueberry sauce
Lemon Balm Pound Cake$7.00
olive oil lemon curd, blueberry sauce
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

MATCH BURGER LOBSTER

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SLICE OF CAKE$10.00
12 layer chocolate cake
Item pic

 

Amis Trattoria Westport

1 Church Lane, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
ricotta frosting, chili honey, amaretto raisins, almonds
Item pic

 

Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Hazelnut Cake$5.00
Spelt Coffee Cake (lg)$14.00
Item pic

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crumb Cake$4.00
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack image

 

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

540 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bill's Crab Cake$21.00
Maryland style, jumbo lump blue crabmeat, remoulade sauce
Crab Cake Entree$42.00
Two Maryland style jumbo lump crab cakes with blue crab meat, sea salt fries
Flourless Chocolate Cake GF$8.00
ganache, vanilla gelato, freshly whipped cream
Parker Mansion image

 

Parker Mansion

541 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
COCONUT CARROT CAKE$12.00
