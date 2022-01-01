Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve calamari

Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$14.95
salt & pepper crusted with marinara, chipotle mayo, served with lemon-caper aioli sauces on the side
More about Little Barn
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack image

 

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

540 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Point Judith Fried Calamari$16.00
hot peppers, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
Fried Calamari$15.95
Served with marinara and garlic aioli
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Tarry Lodge image

 

Tarry Lodge

30 Charles Street, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Antipasti - Calamari Fritti$18.00
More about Tarry Lodge

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Waffles

Steak Sandwiches

Octopus

Chicken Wraps

Hot Chocolate

Tuna Sandwiches

French Fries

Paninis

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1625 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston