Calamari in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve calamari
More about Little Barn
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Crispy Calamari
|$14.95
salt & pepper crusted with marinara, chipotle mayo, served with lemon-caper aioli sauces on the side
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
540 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Point Judith Fried Calamari
|$16.00
hot peppers, tomato sauce, roasted garlic aioli
|Fried Calamari
|$15.95
Served with marinara and garlic aioli