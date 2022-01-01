Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Cheese Fries
Westport restaurants that serve cheese fries
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$7.00
Grilled Cheese & Fries
$6.00
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$6.00
More about The Porch at Christie's
Browse other tasty dishes in Westport
Carbonara
Sliders
Mussels
Gnocchi
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
Clam Chowder
More near Westport to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1625 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(342 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(642 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(271 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston