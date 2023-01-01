Chicken curry in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Tengda of Westport - Westport
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tengda of Westport - Westport
1330 Post Rd E, Westport
|Thai Curry Chicken(L)
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
903 Post Road East, Westport
|Japanese Curry Chicken Rice
|$15.00
Tender chicken, carrots and potatoes cooked in a rich, savory curry sauce. Kid-friendly, packed with flavor and never boring. Accentuated with crimson red
Fukujinzuke relish (sweet pickles).
|Japanese Chicken Curry
|$18.00
An ultimate childhood comfort food. Tender chicken, carrots and potatoes cooked in a rich and savory curry sauce. Mild on heat and sweet with a touch of apple, making it pleasing for everyone in the family. Toddler and kid-friendly. Served over rice, alongside fukujinzuke, a bright crimson relish made of finely chopped daikon, lotus root and eggplant.