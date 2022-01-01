Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

The Porch at Christie's image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$0.00
More about The Porch at Christie's
Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$18.95
braised chicken, carrots, peas & onions in a rich cream sauce, topped with a flaky puff pastry
More about Little Barn

