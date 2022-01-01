Chicken sandwiches in Westport

Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Vermont sharp cheddar cheese, red leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle may on toasted brioche
More about Little Barn
#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
More about Aux Delices

