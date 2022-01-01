Chicken sandwiches in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Vermont sharp cheddar cheese, red leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle may on toasted brioche
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
|#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado
|$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
|#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad
|$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.