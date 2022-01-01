Chicken wraps in Westport

Grilled Chicken Wrap image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli
More about The Porch at Christie's
Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Cali Crispy Chicken Wrap$15.95
crispy chicken cutlet, lettuce, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & bacon with a basil aioli in a spinach tortilla
More about Little Barn
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#31 Wrap - Chicken & Kale$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, lemon vinaigrette and kale.
More about Aux Delices

