Chicken wraps in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Porch at Christie's
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli
More about Little Barn
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Cali Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
crispy chicken cutlet, lettuce, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & bacon with a basil aioli in a spinach tortilla
More about Aux Delices
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
|#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
|#31 Wrap - Chicken & Kale
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, lemon vinaigrette and kale.