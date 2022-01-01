Chili in Westport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Border Grill image

 

Border Grill

1550 Post Road E, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$5.50
Hot Dog, Chili, Cheese
More about Border Grill
Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Guinness Beef Chili$7.95
beef, peppers, onions, beans, topped with scallions & melted cheddar
More about Little Barn

