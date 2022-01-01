Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Chocolate Croissants
Westport restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
No reviews yet
Chocolate Almond Croissant
$6.50
More about Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices - Westport
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
Avg 4.1
(70 reviews)
Croissant - Chocolate
$3.39
More about Aux Delices - Westport
