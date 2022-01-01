Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Westport

Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Croissant$6.50
More about Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices - Westport

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant - Chocolate$3.39
More about Aux Delices - Westport

