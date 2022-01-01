Cobb salad in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve cobb salad
Sherwood Diner Connecticut
901 Post Road E., Westport
|Chopped Cobb Salad w. Chicken
|$16.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg & grilled chicken.
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Coleytown Cobb Salad
|$17.00
roast turkey, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, avocado, spinach, red onions, blue cheese, balsamic dressing
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
|Cobb Salad
|$16.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn, tomato, avocado & hard boiled egg with our sherry-vanilla vinaigrette
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
540 Riverside Avenue, Westport
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
organic baby greens, romaine, tomato, egg, gorgonzola, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, ranch dressing
|Cobb Salad
|$16.95
romaine, baby greens, tomato, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, ranch dressing