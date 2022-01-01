Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Cobb Salad w. Chicken$16.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg & grilled chicken.
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
59499213-6d7e-4d9b-bb81-da08f775ebc7 image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleytown Cobb Salad$17.00
roast turkey, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, avocado, spinach, red onions, blue cheese, balsamic dressing
More about The Porch at Christie's
Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn, tomato, avocado & hard boiled egg with our sherry-vanilla vinaigrette
More about Little Barn
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack image

 

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

540 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$18.00
organic baby greens, romaine, tomato, egg, gorgonzola, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, ranch dressing
Cobb Salad$16.95
romaine, baby greens, tomato, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, ranch dressing
More about Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
PS - Cobb Salad$11.99
bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, egg, cherry tomato, blue cheese & white balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Aux Delices

