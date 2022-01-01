Cookies in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Large image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Large$2.29
More about Aux Delices
Parker Mansion image

 

Parker Mansion

541 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SEA SALTED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES$8.00
More about Parker Mansion

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston