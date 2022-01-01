Cookies in
Westport restaurants that serve cookies
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Aux Delices
1035 Post Rd E, Westport
Avg 4.1
(70 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Large
$2.29
More about Aux Delices
Parker Mansion
541 Riverside Avenue, Westport
No reviews yet
SEA SALTED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
$8.00
More about Parker Mansion
