Crab salad in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve crab salad

Tengda of Westport image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tengda of Westport - Westport

1330 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Crab Salad Roll$7.00
More about Tengda of Westport - Westport
Item pic

 

Kawa Ni

19a Bridge Square, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kani Crab Salad$16.00
mango, cucumber, chili kewpie, breadcrumbs
More about Kawa Ni

