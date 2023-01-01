Crispy beef in Westport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tengda of Westport image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tengda of Westport - Westport

1330 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Szechuan Crispy Shredded Beef$25.00
🌶️ Shredded vegetables,wok fried sweet soy.(SPICY) (gluten free)
More about Tengda of Westport - Westport
Item pic

 

Yuki Kitchen - Westport

903 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy-Jerky Beef Bento$18.00
Beef jerky textured beef strips fried to crisp coated in thick, bold sauce with a kick of heat and slight sweetness. Served with a bowl of warm hearty soup, potstickers and vegetable stir-fry on the side.
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport

