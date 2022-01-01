Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Croissants
Westport restaurants that serve croissants
Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
No reviews yet
Ham and Cheese Croissant
$5.00
Chocolate Almond Croissant
$6.50
Croissant
$4.25
More about Kneads Bakery Cafe Mill
Shearwater Coffee Bar - Westport
833 Post Road East, Westport
No reviews yet
Almond Croissant
$6.45
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar - Westport
