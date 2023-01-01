Dumpling soup in Westport

Soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao) are made of tender, thin wrappers filled with chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushroom, with a few teardrops of gelatin-rich broth that melts when steamed. Each bite is juicy and oh, so flavorful. Pan-fried until crispy on the bottom and served with our homemade soy-aged-vinegar dipping sauce.

Contains: sesame, wheat, soy

