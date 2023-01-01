Dumpling soup in Westport
Tengda of Westport - Westport
1330 Post Rd E, Westport
|LG Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup
|$9.00
home-made shrimp & pork wonton
|SM Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup
|$6.00
home-made shrimp & pork wanton and some green.
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
903 Post Road East, Westport
|Dribbly Soup Dumplings (6 pcs)
|$10.00
Soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao) are made of tender, thin wrappers filled with chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushroom, with a few teardrops of gelatin-rich broth that melts when steamed. Each bite is juicy and oh, so flavorful. Pan-fried until crispy on the bottom and served with our homemade soy-aged-vinegar dipping sauce.
Contains: sesame, wheat, soy