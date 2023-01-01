Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumpling soup in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve dumpling soup

Tengda of Westport image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tengda of Westport - Westport

1330 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (278 reviews)
Takeout
LG Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup$9.00
home-made shrimp & pork wonton
SM Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup$6.00
home-made shrimp & pork wanton and some green.
More about Tengda of Westport - Westport
Item pic

 

Yuki Kitchen - Westport

903 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dribbly Soup Dumplings (6 pcs)$10.00
Soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao) are made of tender, thin wrappers filled with chicken, cabbage, shiitake mushroom, with a few teardrops of gelatin-rich broth that melts when steamed. Each bite is juicy and oh, so flavorful. Pan-fried until crispy on the bottom and served with our homemade soy-aged-vinegar dipping sauce.
Contains: sesame, wheat, soy
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Garlic Chicken

Hash Browns

Quinoa Salad

Kale Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Avocado Rolls

Philly Cheesesteaks

Lo Mein

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (445 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston