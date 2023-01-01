Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve egg rolls

Little Barn image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Rueben Egg Rolls$13.95
crispy corned beef egg roll, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dresssing dipping sauce
More about Little Barn
Parker Mansion image

 

Parker Mansion

541 Riverside Avenue, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK EGG ROLLS$12.00
More about Parker Mansion

