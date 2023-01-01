Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Egg Rolls
Westport restaurants that serve egg rolls
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Little Barn
1050 Post Rd E, Westport
Avg 4
(355 reviews)
Rueben Egg Rolls
$13.95
crispy corned beef egg roll, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dresssing dipping sauce
More about Little Barn
Parker Mansion
541 Riverside Avenue, Westport
No reviews yet
STEAK EGG ROLLS
$12.00
More about Parker Mansion
