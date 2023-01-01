Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve flank steaks

Saugatuck Provisions

580 Riverside Avenue, Westport

WHOLE FLANK STEAK, PASTURE RAISED, $20.99/LB, $5 DEPOSIT$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices - Westport

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Case - Flank Steak Salad$18.99
Grape tomatoes, baby spinach, black beans, diced avocado, chipotle vinaigrette (olive oil, honey, chipotle, lime juice, dijon mustard, champagne vinaigrette, garlic, salt, pepper).
Bento Box - Grilled Flank Steak$13.99
Chipotle marinated flank steak, chimichurri (cilantro, jalapeño, olive oil, garlic, lime juice) cherry tomato, olives, onion, celery, sherry vin, shallots. Quinoa Salad, roasted carrots, turmeric roasted cauliflower, roasted peppers, parsley, lemon vin.
