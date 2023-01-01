Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Item pic

 

Old Mill Grocery & Deli

222 Hillspoint rd, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wings$11.00
More about Old Mill Grocery & Deli
Consumer pic

 

Kawa Ni

19a Bridge Square, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Wings$16.00
Honey-Gochujang, Sesame
More about Kawa Ni

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Tomato Salad

Burritos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Soup

Grilled Chicken

Tortas

Fish Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2350 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston