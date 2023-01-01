Fried rice in Westport
Tengda of Westport - Westport
1330 Post Rd E, Westport
|Sm Chicken Fried Rice
|$6.50
(gluten free)
|Veggie Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
(gluten free)
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport
Yuki Kitchen - Westport
903 Post Road East, Westport
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Fried rice is, by nature, incredibly versatile and customizable no matter what you add to it. Just the way you like it.
|Stir-Fry Rice Noodles (Gluten-free)
|$14.00
Avoid the gluten, not the flavor! We're happy to make Lo Mein to fit your lifestyle and let you enjoy them without sacrifice.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$16.00
The mix of sweet currants, tangy pineapple, earthy ground spices, rich cashews, sliced beef, chicken, pork and shrimps make this dish completely crave-worthy.