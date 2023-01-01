Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve fried rice

Tengda of Westport image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tengda of Westport - Westport

1330 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Chicken Fried Rice$6.50
(gluten free)
Veggie Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
(gluten free)
More about Tengda of Westport - Westport
Item pic

 

Yuki Kitchen - Westport

903 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$12.00
Fried rice is, by nature, incredibly versatile and customizable no matter what you add to it. Just the way you like it.
Stir-Fry Rice Noodles (Gluten-free)$14.00
Avoid the gluten, not the flavor! We're happy to make Lo Mein to fit your lifestyle and let you enjoy them without sacrifice.
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
The mix of sweet currants, tangy pineapple, earthy ground spices, rich cashews, sliced beef, chicken, pork and shrimps make this dish completely crave-worthy.
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Rigatoni

Octopus

Cake

Bread Pudding

Penne

Cheese Fries

French Toast

Apple Salad

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston