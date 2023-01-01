Garlic bread in Westport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Westport restaurants that serve garlic bread
Pizza Lyfe
833 Post Road East, Westport
No reviews yet
Roasted Garlic Bread
$7.00
fresh garlic, butter, parsley and extra virgin oil
More about Pizza Lyfe
Gallo Express - WESTPORT
793 Post Road East, Westport
No reviews yet
Side Garlic Bread
$5.00
More about Gallo Express - WESTPORT
