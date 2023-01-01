Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyoza in
Westport
/
Westport
/
Gyoza
Westport restaurants that serve gyoza
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tengda of Westport - Westport
1330 Post Rd E, Westport
Avg 4
(278 reviews)
Gyoza
$9.00
Pan fried pork gyoza served with dumpling sauce(6pc)
More about Tengda of Westport - Westport
Kawa Ni
19a Bridge Square, Westport
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$15.00
Red Cabbage Tsukemono, Peanuts, Sesame
More about Kawa Ni
