Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Westport

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve gyoza

Tengda of Westport image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tengda of Westport - Westport

1330 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$9.00
Pan fried pork gyoza served with dumpling sauce(6pc)
More about Tengda of Westport - Westport
Consumer pic

 

Kawa Ni

19a Bridge Square, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$15.00
Red Cabbage Tsukemono, Peanuts, Sesame
More about Kawa Ni

Browse other tasty dishes in Westport

Dumpling Soup

Shrimp Soup

Cappuccino

Tacos

Quinoa Salad

Quiche

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Map

More near Westport to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2350 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston