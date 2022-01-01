Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Westport

Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House

260 Compo Road South, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
f22433a3-588a-4896-94e3-b03f6e4c801d image

 

Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Ham Sandwich$13.00
Vermont Creamery salted butter, cornichons, horseradish, baguette
More about Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
The Porch at Christie's image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Ham Sandwich$8.00
Ham Egg and Cheese (Two Eggs) Sandwich$7.00
More about The Porch at Christie's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
#5 Sandwich - Ham & Brie$10.99
Black forest ham & brie cheese with honey mustard, lettuce on french baguette.
More about Aux Delices

